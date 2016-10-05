Tech Yahoo secretly scanned e-mails for U.S. intelligence: sources Add to ...
Video: Yahoo secretly scanned e-mails for U.S. intelligence: sources
Oct. 05 2016
Yahoo secretly scanned all of its customer emails for US intelligence officials, people familiar with case told Reuters. Gavino Garay reports.
Reuters |
