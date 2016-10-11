At least Twitter Inc. still has Donald Trump.
Shares of the 10-year-old social media company – which the polarizing U.S. Republican presidential nominee praised Sunday as “a very effective form of communication” – have dropped 28 per cent since last Wednesday after reports that a slew of potential buyers, including Google parent Alphabet, Apple and Walt Disney, weren’t likely to bid. Salesforce, another suitor, is reported to be rethinking after its investors reacted negatively to news of its interest. Twitter stock rebounded slightly on Tuesday, but is down about 65 per cent since April, 2015.Report Typo/Error
