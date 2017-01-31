One of Canada’s most successful startups, Vancouver-based online video company BroadbandTV Corp., has been put on the block by its majority owner, European media conglomerate RTL Group, setting the stage for a transaction or public offering that could value the company in the high nine figures.

Luxembourg-based RTL said in a statement it has “decided not to exercise the call option for the remaining 49 per cent shareholding in BroadbandTV” and will jointly explore “all strategic alternatives for the company” with its minority shareholders. The company has hired investment bank Liontree to head the process.

“All parties we have a shared perspective that BBTV is a valuable asset,” founder and BroadbandTV head Shahrzad Rafati told Variety. “This is very exciting for us, because it allows us to consider all strategic alternatives as it relates to determining the best outcome for shareholders, employees, customers and the entire ecosystem.”

BroadbandTV’s rivals have sold in recent years for amounts that suggest the whole company is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, if not more. Verizon last April bought 24.5 per cent of rival YouTube content provider AwesomenessTV for $159-million (U.S.), valuing the company at $650-million, double its value the last time a stake in the company changed hands 16 months earlier. That followed a May, 2014 deal by Walt Disney Co. to buy Maker Studios Inc. for up to $500-million plus bonuses worth up to another $450-million. Broadband surpassed Maker in traffic more than a year ago.

BroadbandTV, founded in 2005 by Iranian-born Ms. Rafati, sold a 51 per cent stake to RTL in June 2013 for $36-million. Since then, BroadBandTV has grown to become the world’s largest “multi-platform network” with 22 billion views online per month of videos from its 85,000 network partners, ranging from the National Basketball Association to The Huffington Post. Its combined online properties, including channels on Youtube, boast the third highest video viewership in the world after Google and Facebook, according to comScore and revenues exceed $100-million annually.

BroadbandTV owes most of its success to its hard-driving, rapid-fire CEO, one of Canada’s most successful female technology entrepreneurs and a relentless deal-maker who last year appeared on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos with musical stars Bono and Will.i.am, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff.

Earlier this month the Vancouver firm expanded into seven Middle Eastern and Asian markets, including South Korea, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, bringing to 23 the total number of markets it serves.

BroadbandTV has become a valuable asset for RTL. According to the parent company’s financial statements,, BroadBandTV registered 144.4 billion video views in the first nine months of 2016– up 279 per cent from the same period a year earlier, while its revenue – which was not broken out in absolute dollar terms – increased by 133.3 per cent year-on-year. That made it one of the fastest-growing segments in the company, which had revenues of €6-billion in 2015.

But in the same report, RTL revealed that it holds a call option to buy out the remainder of BroadBand “measured at fair market value” and that it “started the process for a potential exercise of the call option” in June 2016. “As part of that process, the fair market value of BBTV has to be determined, after which RTL Group has to decide whether or not it will actually exercise its call option,” RTL said in a note buried in its financial statements. A decision was due Jan. 31

Since RTL didn’t exercised its call, non-controlling shareholders, including Ms. Rafati, are entitled to start a process to sell their stake, offering first right of refusal to RTL. If RTL declines, its stake can be “dragged” into a sale of all of BroadbandTV “at a consideration per share at least equal to the consideration offered to RTL Group.”

