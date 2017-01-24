Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Geordie Rose, co-founder and chief executive officer of Kindred AI, right, and Suzanne Gildert, co-founder and chief technology officer of Kindred AI, sit for a photograph with Thormang, a full scale humanoid robot used for research, at the company's office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (Darryl Dyck/Bloomberg)
Vancouver’s Kindred hires former Wal-Mart executive as COO Add to ...

Sean Silcoff

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A Vancouver company attempting to build robots that can think and work has recruited a former Wal-Mart Stores Inc. senior executive as its chief operating officer.

Kindred Systems Inc. has hired Jim Liefer, who was vice-president of operations for Wal-Mart’s online business from 2004-10 before spending six years as COO of U.S. online furniture retailer One Kings Lane. Mr. Liefer will work out of Kindred’s San Francisco office, where most of its 37 employees are located.

