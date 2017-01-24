A Vancouver company attempting to build robots that can think and work has recruited a former Wal-Mart Stores Inc. senior executive as its chief operating officer.

Kindred Systems Inc. has hired Jim Liefer, who was vice-president of operations for Wal-Mart’s online business from 2004-10 before spending six years as COO of U.S. online furniture retailer One Kings Lane. Mr. Liefer will work out of Kindred’s San Francisco office, where most of its 37 employees are located.

