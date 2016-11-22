The next smash hits to emerge from the realm of fan fiction might be nurtured by a Toronto-based app for online writers, and U.S. media giant NBCUniversal wants to tap into those stories at the source.

Wattpad, where 45 million readers share and comment on stories, has inked a new partnership with Universal Cable Productions (UCP), a division of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, to develop projects from millions of chapters of stories published by users each month.

