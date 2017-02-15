Just as Yahoo Inc. reportedly moved closer to sealing its sale to Verizon Communications Inc., the disclosure of a new set of privacy breaches and hacks against its users raised fresh questions for the embattled Internet company.

Verizon is close to a revised takeover deal for Yahoo that would see the purchase price fall by as much as $350-million (U.S.) from the $4.83-billion it agreed to pay in July, 2016, Reuters reported on Wednesday. A source close to the deal was cited as saying the two companies have also agreed to share the liability of any costs associated with the hack of a billion user credentials starting as far back as 2013.

