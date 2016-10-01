U.S. Election 2016 Video: A poem about Trump: 'Building huge walls are part of his plansMust all be related to the size of his hands' Add to ... SHARE Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Restart playlist Video: A poem about Trump: 'Building huge walls are part of his plans Must all be related to the size of his hands' Oct. 01 2016 Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm lays the case for why Donald Trump won't make America great again in poem form. EMAIL THIS Share Copy link to video Embed This Video The Globe and Mail | Oct. 01 2016 Show Description Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm lays the case for why Donald Trump won't make America great again in poem form. Articles Related to this Story U.S. ELECTION 2016 ‘Great again’? Munk Debate to put Trump’s words and America’s choice to the test u.s. election 2016 Trump deepens attack on former Miss Universe; Clinton calls him 'unhinged' u.s. election 2016 New debate strategy for Trump: Practice, practice, practice