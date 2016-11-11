Hear O Canada sung in a range of languages with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra Add to ...
Video: Hear O Canada sung in a range of languages with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra
Nov. 11 2016
The Toronto Symphony Orchestra teams up with a range of singers to present portions of the national anthem in different languages, ranging from Spanish to German to Tagalog
