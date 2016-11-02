Airbag bicycle helmets may be safer than conventional foam versions Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Airbag bicycle helmets may be safer than conventional foam versions
Nov. 02 2016
Bicycle helmets that utilize airbag technology instead of conventional hard foam may offer five times more protection against brain injuries, according to Stanford University researchers. Ben Gruber reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Bicycle helmets that utilize airbag technology instead of conventional hard foam may offer five times more protection against brain injuries, according to Stanford University researchers. Ben Gruber reports.