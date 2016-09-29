Bill Clinton pays respects at coffin of Israel's Peres Add to ...
Video: Bill Clinton pays respects at coffin of Israel's Peres
Sep. 29 2016
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton bows his head as he stands by the coffin of Shimon Peres. The elder Israeli statesman and joint Nobel Peace Prize winner died on Wednesday.
