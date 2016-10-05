Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

Video

Market Call Tonight: Top Picks from the Murray Wealth Group's Bruce Murray and David Newman Add to ...

SHARE

Replay
BNN Video |
Show Description
Bruce Murray, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at The Murray Wealth Group and David Newman, Head of Research at The Murray Wealth Group, share their top picks: CBS Corp, Celgene and Dollar Tree.

More from this section

Editor's Picks

Globe Shows »
Amazing Space
Take a look inside innovative Canadian workplaces
Careers
Put your best foot forward with our expert advice
Inside Jobs
Profiles of innovative small businesses
Carrick Talks Money
Rob Carrick takes the guess work out of your money issues.
Nik on Numbers
Pollster Nik Nanos crunches the numbers in Canadian politics
Portfolio Checkup
Experts share their advice portfolios of real individuals
Investor Clinic
John Heinzl helps you understand the complex world of investing
Market View
Insights on developing market news