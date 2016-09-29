Homa Hoodfar reunited with friends and family after being held prisoner in Iran Add to ...
Video: Homa Hoodfar reunited with friends and family after being held prisoner in Iran
Sep. 29 2016
A retired Canadian-Iranian professor is back home in Montreal after spending nearly four months in Iran's notorious Evin prison. Homa Hoodfar says she didn't believe she was free until she was on a jet out of the country.
