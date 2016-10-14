Economy China inflation data eases debt fears Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: China inflation data eases debt fears
Oct. 14 2016
New data from China shows an unexpected rise in producer prices and a pickup in consumer prices. As David Pollard reports, it's welcome news for the government as it struggles with a growing mountain of corporate debt.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
New data from China shows an unexpected rise in producer prices and a pickup in consumer prices. As David Pollard reports, it's welcome news for the government as it struggles with a growing mountain of corporate debt.