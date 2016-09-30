Clinton: Shimon Peres Israel's 'Biggest Dreamer' Add to ...
Sep. 30 2016
Former US President Bill Clinton spoke on Friday at the funeral of former Israeli President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres. Clinton described a meeting where Israeli and Arab children joined together to sing John Lennon's 'Imagine.'
AP Video |
