Video: Cumberbatch shows off his singing voice
Sep. 29 2016
Benedict Cumberbatch joined David Gilmour on stage at London's Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday to perform Pink Floyd classic, "Comfortably Numb." (Sept. 29)
