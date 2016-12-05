DC Pizzeria Shooting Blamed on Fake News Story Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: DC Pizzeria Shooting Blamed on Fake News Story
Dec. 05 2016
A man who said he was investigating a conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton running a child sex ring out of a pizza place fired an assault rifle inside the Washington, D.C., restaurant on Sunday injuring no one, police and news reports said. (Dec. 5)
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
A man who said he was investigating a conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton running a child sex ring out of a pizza place fired an assault rifle inside the Washington, D.C., restaurant on Sunday injuring no one, police and news reports said. (Dec. 5)