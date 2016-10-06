Asia Golf swings back into favor in China Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Golf swings back into favor in China
Oct. 06 2016
Golf is eyeing China as a lucrative market, the sport's PGA tour planning to double the number of events there while predicting that Chinese golfers will triple in coming years. Tara Joseph reports
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Golf is eyeing China as a lucrative market, the sport's PGA tour planning to double the number of events there while predicting that Chinese golfers will triple in coming years. Tara Joseph reports