Gov. on NY Blast: No Evidence of Int'l Terrorism Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Gov. on NY Blast: No Evidence of Int'l Terrorism
Sep. 18 2016
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there's no evidence that an explosion that rocked a crowded Manhattan neighborhood, injuring 29 people, had any link to international terrorism. He later toured the neighborhood with New York's Mayor. (Sept. 18)
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there's no evidence that an explosion that rocked a crowded Manhattan neighborhood, injuring 29 people, had any link to international terrorism. He later toured the neighborhood with New York's Mayor. (Sept. 18)