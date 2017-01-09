Heavy rain pummels the West Coast Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Heavy rain pummels the West Coast
Jan. 09 2017
Another half foot of rain is expected to pummel northern California and the Sierra Nevada mountains through early Tuesday. Colette Luke reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Another half foot of rain is expected to pummel northern California and the Sierra Nevada mountains through early Tuesday. Colette Luke reports.