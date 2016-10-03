Historic FARC peace deal rejected by Colombian voters Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Historic FARC peace deal rejected by Colombian voters
Oct. 02 2016
Colombian voters for and against a FARC peace agreement react after a referendum was narrowly rejected, effectively striking down the historic peace pact between the government and Marxist rebel group. Gavino Garay reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Colombian voters for and against a FARC peace agreement react after a referendum was narrowly rejected, effectively striking down the historic peace pact between the government and Marxist rebel group. Gavino Garay reports.