Banks HSBC posts profit drop, warns of gloomy U.K. outlook Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: HSBC posts profit drop, warns of gloomy U.K. outlook
Nov. 07 2016
HSBC posts an 86 percent fall in pretax profit for the third quarter and warns of a dim outlook for its British business in 2017 following the vote to leave the European Union. Sara Hemrajani reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
HSBC posts an 86 percent fall in pretax profit for the third quarter and warns of a dim outlook for its British business in 2017 following the vote to leave the European Union. Sara Hemrajani reports.