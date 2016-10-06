Hurricane Prompts Evacuations in Coastal Georgia Add to ...
Video: Hurricane Prompts Evacuations in Coastal Georgia
Oct. 06 2016
The threat of Hurricane Matthew prompted local officials on the Georgia coast Wednesday to urge evacuations for thousands of people — something that hasn't happened here for 17 years. (Oct. 5)
