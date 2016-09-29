Markets Markets query OPEC deal Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Markets query OPEC deal
Sep. 29 2016
OPEC agree modest oil output cuts in the first such deal since 2008, with the group's leader Saudi Arabia softening its stance on arch-rival Iran amid mounting pressure from low oil prices. But, as David Pollard reports, many want more clarity.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
OPEC agree modest oil output cuts in the first such deal since 2008, with the group's leader Saudi Arabia softening its stance on arch-rival Iran amid mounting pressure from low oil prices. But, as David Pollard reports, many want more clarity.