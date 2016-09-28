No weapon found at scene of El Cajon shooting Add to ...
Video: No weapon found at scene of El Cajon shooting
Sep. 28 2016
El Cajon police say the man acting erratically was shot because he pulled something out of his pocket and took a shooting stance. Julie Noce reports.
Reuters |
