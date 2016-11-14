Obama: Ifill Was Especially Powerful Role Model Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Obama: Ifill Was Especially Powerful Role Model
Nov. 14 2016
During a briefing before his last major trip abroad, President Barack Obama remembered journalist Gwen Ifill's tenacity and intellect, calling her an especially powerful role model for young women. Ifill died Monday of cancer at age 61. (Nov. 14)
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
During a briefing before his last major trip abroad, President Barack Obama remembered journalist Gwen Ifill's tenacity and intellect, calling her an especially powerful role model for young women. Ifill died Monday of cancer at age 61. (Nov. 14)