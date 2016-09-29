Peyton Manning takes NFL message to China Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Peyton Manning takes NFL message to China
Sep. 29 2016
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning shares his experience with Chinese and local American football players at a quarterback clinic in Beijing ahead of the inaugural Chinese Arena Football League season.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning shares his experience with Chinese and local American football players at a quarterback clinic in Beijing ahead of the inaugural Chinese Arena Football League season.