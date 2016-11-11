Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

Video

Protecting the hearts of patients with cancer Add to ...

SHARE

Replay
Content from: Peter Munk Cardiac Centre |
Show Description
Ongoing research, new technology and the work of doctors like Dinesh Thavendiranathan at the Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research, which is part of the PMCC, make it possible for women like Elenita Vargas to continue life-saving cancer treatments

More from this section

Editor's Picks

Globe Shows »
Amazing Space
Take a look inside innovative Canadian workplaces
Careers
Put your best foot forward with our expert advice
Inside Jobs
Profiles of innovative small businesses
Carrick Talks Money
Rob Carrick takes the guess work out of your money issues.
Nik on Numbers
Pollster Nik Nanos crunches the numbers in Canadian politics
Portfolio Checkup
Experts share their advice portfolios of real individuals
Investor Clinic
John Heinzl helps you understand the complex world of investing
Market View
Insights on developing market news