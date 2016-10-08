Raw: Hurricane Matthew lashes South Carolina coast Add to ...
Video: Raw: Hurricane Matthew lashes South Carolina coast
Oct. 08 2016
From Hilton Head Island to Myrtle Beach, Hurricane Matthew lashed the South Carolina coast Saturday with torrential rains and gusty winds. (Oct. 8)
