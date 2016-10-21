Raw Video: Protester throws pumpkin seeds at Justin Trudeau Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Raw Video: Protester throws pumpkin seeds at Justin Trudeau
Oct. 21 2016
A woman threw pumpkin seeds at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he was leaving an event in Hamilton on Friday. The woman, who was earlier holding a banner reading "no new pipelines," was taken away by RCMP officers.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
CP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
A woman threw pumpkin seeds at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he was leaving an event in Hamilton on Friday. The woman, who was earlier holding a banner reading "no new pipelines," was taken away by RCMP officers.