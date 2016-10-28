Economy Spain shows resilience, France not on target Add to ...
The French economy rebounded less strongly than expected in the third quarter making the government's annual growth target all but impossible to reach. As Laura Frykberg reports, Spain expanded at a slightly slower pace but seems to have weathered a political deadlock which is expected to be resolved over the weekend.
