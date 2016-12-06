Tearful Gord Downie honoured in First Nations ceremony Add to ...
Video: Tearful Gord Downie honoured in First Nations ceremony
Dec. 06 2016
Gord Downie wept as he was honoured at an Assembly of First Nations meeting on Tuesday. The Tragically Hip singer, who has terminal brain cancer, says Canada must "walk down a path of reconciliation" with indigenous people.
CP Video |
