Tech startup Thalmic Labs secures nearly $160M in financing from the likes of Intel, Amazon Add to ...
Sep. 19 2016
Thalmic Labs, which specializes in wearable technology, has secured one of the largest funding rounds in Canadian history from the likes of Intel and Amazon, totalling nearly $160 million. Co-founder and CEO Stephen Lake tells BNN how they plan to use the money.
