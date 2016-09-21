Trade Thousands protest trans-Atlantic trade deals Add to ...
Video: Thousands protest trans-Atlantic trade deals
Sep. 21 2016
Protesters march through Brussels demanding a halt to trans-Atlantic trade deals they say will hit standards and give more power to big business. Rough cut (no reporter narration).
