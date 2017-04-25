Video: Trudeau vows to defend Canadian interests as U.S. targets lumber Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist Reuters | Apr. 25 2017 Show Description Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to stand up for Canadian interests on Tuesday after the United States imposed new tariffs on softwood lumber and trade tensions between the two countries escalated, sending the Canadian dollar to a 14-month low. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print