Video: Trump and Clinton to burn in effigy in England
Nov. 02 2016
An effigy of Donald Trump holding head of Hillary Clinton to be burnt in England as part of bonfire night celebrations. Angela Moore reports.
Reuters |
An effigy of Donald Trump holding head of Hillary Clinton to be burnt in England as part of bonfire night celebrations. Angela Moore reports.