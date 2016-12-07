Aerospace Trump asks to cancel Boeing order on Air Force One Add to ...
Video: Trump asks to cancel Boeing order on Air Force One
Dec. 07 2016
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump urges the government to cancel Boeing's new Air Force One plane in a Twitter post, saying it was too expensive. Bobbi Rebell reports.
Reuters
