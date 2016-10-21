After a few laughs, Trump booed over Clinton jabs at annual dinner Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: After a few laughs, Trump booed over Clinton jabs at annual dinner
Oct. 21 2016
After earning hearty laughs for many of his early jokes at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, Donald Trump appeared to lose the crowd as he crossed the line from jokes to personal insults aimed at rival Hillary Clinton.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
After earning hearty laughs for many of his early jokes at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, Donald Trump appeared to lose the crowd as he crossed the line from jokes to personal insults aimed at rival Hillary Clinton.