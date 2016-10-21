Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

After earning hearty laughs for many of his early jokes at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, Donald Trump appeared to lose the crowd as he crossed the line from jokes to personal insults aimed at rival Hillary Clinton.

