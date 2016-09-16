Trump concedes Obama is American, blames Clinton for "birther" controversy Add to ...
Video: Trump concedes Obama is American, blames Clinton for "birther" controversy
Sep. 16 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump says President Barack Obama was indeed born in the United States, one day after refusing to say so during an interview and after several years of leading the so-called 'birther movement' which questioned Obama's place of birth. Rough Cut (no reporter narration)
