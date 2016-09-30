Trump 'Very Proud' of Birther Movement Add to ...
Video: Trump says he's very proud of 'birther' efforts
Sep. 30 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is taking credit for getting President Barack Obama to release his birth certificate
