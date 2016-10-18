Retail U.K. retailers benefit from falling pound Add to ...
British luxury fashion label Burberry reports a better-than-expected rise in second-quarter retail sales after tourists flocked to its London stores to take advantage of the weaker pound, boosting sales in its home market by 30 percent. As Hayley Platt reports, online retailer Asos has also benefitted from the weak pound.
