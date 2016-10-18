Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

Video

Retail U.K. retailers benefit from falling pound Add to ...

SHARE

Replay
Reuters |
Show Description
British luxury fashion label Burberry reports a better-than-expected rise in second-quarter retail sales after tourists flocked to its London stores to take advantage of the weaker pound, boosting sales in its home market by 30 percent. As Hayley Platt reports, online retailer Asos has also benefitted from the weak pound.

More from this section

Editor's Picks

Globe Shows »
Amazing Space
Take a look inside innovative Canadian workplaces
Careers
Put your best foot forward with our expert advice
Inside Jobs
Profiles of innovative small businesses
Carrick Talks Money
Rob Carrick takes the guess work out of your money issues.
Nik on Numbers
Pollster Nik Nanos crunches the numbers in Canadian politics
Portfolio Checkup
Experts share their advice portfolios of real individuals
Investor Clinic
John Heinzl helps you understand the complex world of investing
Market View
Insights on developing market news