Suspect in custody following U.S. bombings Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Suspect in custody following U.S. bombings
Sep. 19 2016
Officials have taken Ahmad Khan Rahami into custody, who is a suspect over blasts in the U.S., including Saturday's explosion in Manhattan in which 29 people were injured
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Officials have taken Ahmad Khan Rahami into custody, who is a suspect over blasts in the U.S., including Saturday's explosion in Manhattan in which 29 people were injured