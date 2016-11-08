Trade U.S. launches Chinese steel probe Add to ...
Video: U.S. launches Chinese steel probe
Nov. 08 2016
The U.S. Department of Commerce is launching an investigation into whether Chinese companies laundered steel to avoid import tariffs. Bobbi Rebell reports.
Reuters |
