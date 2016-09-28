Media China's Wanda in talks with Dick Clark Productions Add to ...
Video: China's Wanda in talks with Dick Clark Productions
Sep. 28 2016
The Chinese media conglomerate is in talks to buy a controlling stake in the American company that runs the Golden Globes and other major award shows. Fred Katayama reports.
Reuters |
