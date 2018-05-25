How Canadian money and research are helping China become a global telecom superpower
A Globe investigation reveals Huawei has established a vast network of relationships with leading research-heavy universities in Canada to create a steady pipeline of intellectual property that the company is using to underpin its market position in 5G technology
After Ireland’s historic vote on abortion, calls grow for Northern Ireland to loosen its laws
Friday’s referendum saw more than two-thirds of voters support repealing the country’s constitutional ban on abortion, a result that stunned many observers and pollsters. The scale of the result has put pressure on British Prime Minister Theresa May to push through changes in Northern Ireland