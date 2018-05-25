 Skip to main content

How do I get enough fibre in my diet?
Film Review Review: Solo is the simplest and most satisfying Disney Star Wars yet
First Person In the midst of a midlife crisis, I had to clean house to clear my mind
theatre Stratford legend Martha Henry on #MeToo and discovering that she short-changed Shakespeare Subscriber content
Documentary series The Fourth Estate goes behind the curtain with The New York Times in the age of Trump Four-part series lifts the veil on the inner workings of with political reporters covering the Washington circus
A look at the artists behind the Power Ball, one of Toronto’s most fashionable fundraisers Toronto’s Power Ball will present a series of stylish installations on May 31
Director Fantavious Fritz on growing up in Calgary and art through observation Fantavious Fritz won this year’s Prism Prize for most outstanding Canadian music video
Amir Kahnamouee wins Daryl Duke Prize for Port of Call screenplay The prize, which comes with a $25,000 award, was created to nurture unknown film and television writers in Canada
Retired judge Kevin Whitaker finds therapeutic joy in painting Whitaker, who stepped down as a judge after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, says painting ‘calms him down’

Us Too: Eight women share their stories of sexism, harassment and assault at work Some 94 per cent of Canadian executives have said sexual misconduct isn’t a problem at their companies. They’re wrong.
How Bombardier Recreational Products is making a killing selling off-road vehicles to Americans Subscriber content Fifteen years ago, Bombardier spun off its classic business of making Ski-Doos and Sea-Doos into a new company called Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP). After a rocky start, the offspring is now roaring ahead and winning over lucrative new markets for its burgeoning line of off-road vehicles
Why Air Canada is abandoning Aeroplan—and what that means for your points Subscriber content In two years, Air Canada will cut ties with Aeroplan, leaving its parent company, Aimia, scrambling. Can the loyalty program stay aloft without its premier partner?
Invasion of the Gen Z summer interns Summer interns are almost here. How do I cope?
A world without cigarettes? How vaping is disrupting Big Tobacco’s plans Subscriber content This summer e-cigarettes will officially become legal in Canada, and tobacco companies are preparing for their largest threat yet. Will they ride the vaping wave to higher sales—or will they get smoked?
Soaring property taxes? Blame Amazon Subscriber content As online retailers drive more stores out of business, how will governments make up the lost property tax revenue? Eric Reguly
Irish PM hails end of abortion ban 0:57 Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar hails the culmination of "a quiet revolution" in what was once one of Europe's most socially conservative countries after a landslide referendum vote to liberalize highly restrictive laws on abortion. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
Police give update on Mississauga restaurant bombing that injured 15 1:59 Peel Police Chief Jennifer Evans says two men wearing hoodies and carrying an improvised explosive device walked into a restaurant and set off the bomb, wounding more than a dozen people.
Mississauga bombing injures 15, police searching for two suspects 0:53 Authorities say 15 people have been wounded, with several critically injured, after two unidentified men set off a bomb inside a restaurant about 20 miles west of Toronto.
Harvey Weinstein charged with rape, sex abuse 1:28 Film producer Harvey Weinstein surrendered to New York City police, Friday, on charges of rape and sex abuse and was taken to court in handcuffs.
Trump speaks in wake of cancelling North Korea talks 1:34 After cancelling a proposed meeting with North Korea, U.S. President Donald Trump says he hopes sanctions may force Kim Jong-un to a future summit.
Trudeau defends blocking Chinese takeover of Aecon 1:45 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he accepts the recommendation from intelligence agencies that a proposed takeover of construction firm Aecon Group Inc. by a Chinese state-owned company is not in the interest of national security.
Video shows arrest of Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown 2:34 Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized to Bucks guard Sterling Brown for officers' actions during a January arrest that included use of a stun gun, and said some officers had been disciplined. Bodycam footage shows the encounter.
