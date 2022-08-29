Skip to main content
NASA
Engine problem forces NASA to delay launch of new moon rocket
The rocket was set to lift off on a mission to put a crew capsule into orbit around the moon. The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest
Countdown to blast off: What to know as NASA’s Artemis moon mission prepares for space voyage
MEDIA
Bell Media newsrooms involved in at least three previous formal reviews over workplace culture
Prior to Lisa LaFlamme’s dismissal, the company reviewed complaints that included alleged bullying by managers, sexual harassment, and the use of the N-word during a training session
Head of Bell says Lisa LaFlamme dismissal not related to age, gender or grey hair
Universities
Canadian universities are rushing to address critical shortage of student housing
A hot rental market across Canada is squeezing postsecondary students, with universities and private companies trying to meet growing demand
Ukraine
Ukraine says it has begun counteroffensive to retake Russian-held south
News of the counteroffensive came as a team from the UN nuclear watchdog headed to Ukraine to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Zelensky accuses Russia of economic terrorism as Europe prepares for winter gas crunch

More top stories

Athletes among six young adults killed in weekend crash near Barrie
Pain of breaking inflation will reverberate around the world, top finance chiefs say
Oil sands industry wants tax credit review after U.S. goes big on carbon capture
Verbal harassment of Chrystia Freeland raises questions of lax security for politicians
Win Butler of Arcade Fire faces allegations of sexual misconduct by multiple women
Johnny Depp makes bizarre appearance as floating astronaut at MTV’s VMAs
Flames’ Nazem Kadri brings Stanley Cup to hometown for special celebration
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro pins re-election hopes on the global rise of the far right
Tesla focused on getting self-driving technology in wide release by year-end, Musk says
Germany’s gas storage facilities filling up faster than planned, Economy Minister says
TIFF 2022: The 15 buzziest movies that you can’t miss at this year’s Toronto film festival

In the know

Report on Business

Business
managing
Most of us don’t work in teams; we work in groups. This distinction matters
opinion
How Trudeau could use his new friendship with Germany to help fix Canada’s carbon-pricing system
Adam Radwanski
Cheap flights, interest rate forecasts and uncovering Uber’s union scheme: The business and investing stories you need to know about this week
newsletter
Amid a shortage of caregivers, three ways companies can help struggling workers
The cost of dining out is soaring alongside inflation. Here’s how to keep your budget in check
How much would you pay for this? NFT market in the dumps after exploding in popularity last year

Globe Investor Quick Links

Investing
top links
‘Equity investors should be laser focused on this risk, not the Fed’: Morgan Stanley
The highest-yielding stocks on the TSX, plus risk data
Gordon Pape: Stocks in this recovering sector are falling below investors’ radar
Six ETFs for investors looking to bet on the future of retail
analysis
Tax & Spend: The carbon-pricing fight heads east
Hot potato portfolio has a tasty run, but what about its more conservative cousin?

Environment and climate change

Environment
International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan as crews continue trying to rescue stranded residents
Floods, droughts and major storms could cost Canada’s economy $139-billion by 2050: report
explainer
How industry is depending on carbon capture technology for climate goals
Climate Change
Banff plan envisions major transportation changes as traffic entering the park rose 30 per cent in the last decade
Politics Briefing: Russian aggression and climate change are changing Arctic dynamics, PM and NATO Secretary General say
NATO chief tours Canada's Arctic defencesVideo1:29
Energy
top links
‘Equity investors should be laser focused on this risk, not the Fed’: Morgan Stanley
Zelensky accuses Russia of economic terrorism as Europe prepares for winter gas crunch
Floods, droughts and major storms could cost Canada’s economy $139-billion by 2050: report

Podcasts

All podcasts
share news tips
share news tips

Use SecureDrop to anonymously share information with The Globe’s investigative team

Attend events

Engage in discussions with our journalists and network of experts on a wide range of topics from investing to healthcare to books to wine

Sign up for newsletters

Get news and analysis from The Globe delivered straight to your Inbox. Choose from over 20 topics

Explore member benefits

Take advantage of these complimentary perks and make the most of your subscription

Diversions

screen time
The surprising winners and many losers of the summer movie season
review
Little Women show their inner riot grrls in new stage adaption of enduring story at the Stratford Festival
book review
Guy Gavriel Kay’s All the Seas of the World is at once familiar and powerful
first person
I struggled to identify my raison d’etre – until my mother died
first person
Nostalgia provides a sense of warmth, but also dips into feelings of longing and pain
art & architecture
The Royal BC Museum remains open after a heated debate over its future. What comes next?
book review
Heroines don’t play by the rules in these book recommendations

Take a break

All puzzles

Latest news

Secret data, tiny islands and a quest for raw materials beneath the surface of the Pacific Ocean
Constellation Software signs deal to buy NexJ Systems for about $12-million
LG and Honda to set up U.S. joint venture to make EV batteries
Drought, high costs bring U.S. berry giants to parts of Canada better known for maple syrup
Canada sees west coast LNG revival as world scrambles for gas
Ingka Group, owner of most IKEA stores, buys 49% stake in three Swedish wind power projects
U.S. and China audit agreement not yet a done deal, lawyers warn
explainer
How industry is depending on carbon capture technology for climate goals

Video

Looking back at Lake Mead in its heyday as water levels dip to record lowsVideo
AI lets a deceased woman address her own funeralVideo
The unintended consequence of mandatory charging for victims in domestic violence callsVideo
Finnish PM Sanna Marin defends actions in party video, took drug test for ‘own legal protection’Video
Analysis: Low turnout and Liberals in the wilderness as Conservatives win Ontario electionVideo
Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech over COVID patentVideo
B.C. crews are fighting fire with fireVideo
British energy bills to soar 80% this yearVideo

Trending

Athletes among six young adults killed in weekend crash near Barrie
Nearly complete London, Ont., development put into receivership
Is it legal and safe to pass in the right lane?
Verbal harassment of Chrystia Freeland raises questions of lax security for politicians
Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades
Bell Media newsrooms involved in at least three previous formal reviews over workplace culture
Win Butler of Arcade Fire faces allegations of sexual misconduct by multiple women
Canadian universities are rushing to address critical shortage of student housing

In case you missed it

Canada’s largest banks block clients’ access to high-yielding funds
How much death, illness and disruption from COVID-19 infections are we willing to live with?
City dwellers traded condos for country life in the pandemic. Now, some are moving back
first person
As a single person, I’ve struggled with the seagull’s status as a lone wolf

Sections

Other Sections

Subscribe

globeandmail.com
globeandmail.com

Read as many articles as you want on our website and app

Newspaper
Newspaper

Get The Globe and Mail delivered to your home or business

Globe2Go
Globe2Go

Read a digital replica of our newspaper

The New York Times
The New York Times

Get digital access or the printed edition delivered to your door

Business services

Advertise with us
Advertise with us

Newspaper, Magazine, Digital, branded content with Globe Edge and expanded reach with Globe Alliance

Buy a group subscription
Buy a group subscription

Discounts for Globeandmail.com and Globe2Go e-paper subscriptions for groups of 5 or more

Buy our content & data
Buy our content & data

Use our content on your website or publications or access our Canadian corporate financial research and data

Book our event centre
Book our event centre

Rental space for corporate meetings, conferences and private events at The Globe and Mail headquarters in Toronto

All market data (will open in new tab) is provided by Barchart Solutions. Copyright © 2022.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. For exchange delays and terms of use, please read disclaimer (will open in new tab).