Middle East
Israel vows complete siege of Gaza as it strikes the Palestinian territory after incursion by Hamas
Halts entry of food, fuel and supplies to its 2.3 million people as it pounded the Hamas-ruled territory with airstrikes in retaliation for the militants’ bloody weekend incursion
What we know so far about Hamas’s attack, Israel’s response and international reaction
Canadians share stories from overseas, fear for relatives after Hamas’s attack on Israel
Trudeau calls for release of hostages, investigating reports of Canadian killed after Hamas attack on Israel
Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel marks a failure of intelligence operations, experts say
U.S. Jewish community sets aside differences over Israel and rally behind government after Hamas attack
The relationship Jews have with the Jewish state is as complicated as it is strong
David Shribman
The Israel-Gaza war will have grave repercussions in the Middle East and beyond
Solon Solomon
The heinous attack on Israel is yet another war crime perpetrated by Hamas
Irwin Cotler and Noah Lew
Nobel economics prize goes to professor for advancing the understanding of the workplace gender gap
Claudia Goldin has studied 200 years of women’s participation in the workplace, showing that despite continued economic growth, women’s pay did not catch up to men’s - despite education
court
Chinese state-owned lender sues its Canadian law firm in fight over Sam Mizrahi and Jenny Coco’s luxury condo tower
The One project, located in Toronto’s upscale Yorkville neighbourhood, has now accumulated over $1.5-billion of charges encumbering the lands
Inflation will add extra costs to your Thanksgiving plate. But it’s not all bad news
Turkey, sweet potatoes, vegetables and butter are more expensive this year, for a mix of economic and climate reasons. But with substitutions and deal-conscious shopping, savings are still possible
How long can I store my Thanksgiving leftovers?
Six ways to avoid big-meal bloat
Leslie Beck
Leslie Beck

‘I don’t understand how Canadians make it,’ says American tax accountant living in Scarborough

‘We’re ashamed’: Canada’s information watchdogs sign joint pact, urging governments to fix FOI systems

Secret Canada: How Alberta is turning freedom of information into a Why Do You Need To Know Act

The Editorial Board

