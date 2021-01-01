 Skip to main content
Globe journalists play a vital role in our democracy. They shine a bright light on the events, people and policies that affect Canadians at home and overseas. Through daily news coverage and large-scale investigations, our reporters and columnists hold the country’s institutions and public figures accountable, creating a path for reform and positive change. The journalists listed on this page are among the best and brightest in the world. They have been honoured for their work with numerous awards in journalism, media and within their own areas of expertise.

Staff work around the clock to deliver the news, insight and perspective Canadians demand. Our inclusive newsroom brings established veterans who have spent years covering certain topic together with young reporters who offer fresh perspectives to emerging subjects.

Globe journalists are dedicated to reporting and analyzing the news to the highest standards of truth and accuracy for our readers. This is outlined in our Editorial Code of Conduct.

Learn more about Globe and Mail authors:

To share information with our authors more securely, please visit our SecureDrop info page

The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism that covers the diverse needs of underserved communities across Canada. Funding is available to eligible Canadian media organizations to hire journalists or pay freelance journalists to produce civic journalism for underserved communities. The content produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.
