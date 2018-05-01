A B.C. First Nations community is seeking a front-line role in federal plans to improve marine oil-spill response on the West Coast as part of the new resources Ottawa promised to smooth the way for the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion.

Ottawa announced the $1.5-billion Ocean Protection Plan late in 2016, at the same time it approved the pipeline project that will bring a seven-fold increase in oil tanker shipments off B.C.’s coast.

In its request for proposals, the federal government is seeking a supplier to provide two emergency towing vessels with crews to the Coast Guard to help mitigate risks from disabled large commercial vessels.

“With increased traffic, there is potential increased risk of having a vessel that has lost power or navigational control,” the federal bid documents note.

A proposal from the Heiltsuk Nation and Halifax-based Horizon Maritime Services Ltd. would ensure Indigenous people are involved in emergency response and search and rescue. Horizon Maritime would provide the vessels and the Heiltsuk would supply the crews. The proposal would also create a cadet program modeled on one that Horizon Maritime runs with the Mi’kmaq Nations on the East Coast to train crew members.

The Heiltsuk Nation, which is in Bella Bella, has criticized the government’s ability to respond to marine oil spills since a tug, the Nathan E. Stewart, ran aground in October, 2016, releasing nearly 110,000 litres of fuel and oil into the waters within their traditional territory in the heart of the Great Bear Rainforest.

The spill forced one of the community’s prime seafood harvests to close, and its clam beds remain off limits for human consumption. After the incident, the federal government pledged to work with provincial and Indigenous partners to plan the best location for and most effective use of new vessels and resources to improve prevention and spill response times.

“This would fill a huge gap that is there now,” said Marilyn Slett, chief councillor of the Heiltsuk Tribal Council. “This is an opportunity for Canada to put boots on the ground − on the water − and to develop capacity with Indigenous communities.”

Ms. Slett said the need for greater oil-spill response is not tied to Kinder Morgan’s planned expansion of its Trans Mountain pipeline. Indigenous communities on the Coast are often the first to respond to maritime disasters, and have to live with the consequences.

“Having gone through the Nathan E. Stewart, and the Gitga’at Nation with the sinking of the Queen of the North, we know there is no environmental emergency response capacity from the central coast to Haida Gwaii,” she said in an interview. “This is not about support for additional traffic.”

In February, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested that the funding for the Oceans Protection Plan would be withdrawn if the Kinder Morgan pipeline is not built.

However, Transport Minister Marc Garneau later said Ottawa will deliver the money.

Bidding for the tug contract closed on April 13, and it is expected to be awarded in June. The first tug would be in operation by the fall.

The Heiltsuk bid, submitted by the newly established Heiltsuk Horizon Maritime Services Limited, also includes a proposal for an Indigenous Marine Response Centre at Bella Bella, with a fleet equipped to prevent disasters and to provide cleanup response.

Steve Widmeyer, executive vice-president of Horizon Maritime, said the contract to lease tugs is unusual because the Coast Guard usually has its own vessels, and will allow Indigenous communities and the Coast Guard to exchange expertise.

“It’s a new model,” he said. Under the proposal, Heiltsuk Horizon would operate the tugs with crews trained in Canadian Coast Guard emergency-response and search-and-rescue procedures, while cadets would get hands-on training.

”Given the Heiltsuk’s seafaring heritage and their local knowledge of the coast, and they already have people who are Coast Guard-trained, it just works on a bunch of levels,” he said.