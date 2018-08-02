Images are unavailable offline. Josip Peruzovic, who played the character Nikolai Volkoff in the wrestling ring, disliked the Soviet bad-guy schtick. WWE/The New York Times News Service

Josip Peruzovic, a massive ex-weightlifter who played the Soviet villain Nikolai Volkoff in the professional wrestling ring and battled the likes of Bruno Sammartino and Hulk Hogan, died Sunday at his home in Glen Arm, Md. He was 70.

His wife, Lynn Peruzovic, confirmed the death and said he had recently been hospitalized with heart problems.

He portrayed a Communist heel with convincing panache, wearing Soviet-style apparel, such as an ushanka fur cap, into the ring and singing the country’s national anthem before matches.

But even as the act turned him into a major star and brought him championship titles, he was uncomfortable in the Soviet guise. He was actually a Croatian born in Yugoslavia.

“They made me into a Soviet bad guy,” Mr. Peruzovic said in Listen, You Pencil Neck Geeks (2004), the autobiography of his flashy manager, Freddie Blassie, which was written with Keith Elliot Greenberg.

But, he added, he disliked the character Mr. Blassie had created for him. He detested life in Communist Yugoslavia and said in the book that he could not wait to flee.

He did so in 1968, after a competition in Vienna, going to the Canadian embassy and defecting.

“I was just so happy to get out from there,” he said in an interview for the book The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame: The Heels (2007), by Greg Oliver and Steve Johnson. “Those Communist bastards. I hated them.”

Mr. Blassie insisted that Mr. Peruzovic’s revenge on the Communists he loathed would be to “show people how bad they are.”

Mr. Peruzovic acted the Soviet baddie for many years. When he wrestled Mr. Hogan in 1985, they carried the flags of their respective countries to the ring. When their match began, Mr. Peruzovic – 6 foot 5 and more than 300 pounds – twice lifted the even larger Mr. Hogan over his head.

But Mr. Hogan, the self-appointed protector of America, defeated Mr. Peruzovic’s Volkoff.

Mr. Peruzovic won several championship titles, the most prestigious being a tag-team belt he took home in 1985 with the Iron Sheik, another anti-American character, for the World Wrestling Federation (now World Wrestling Entertainment).

Mr. Peruzovic was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Josip Hrvoje Peruzovic was born on Oct. 14, 1947, to Ivan and Drajica Peruzovic in Split, Croatia, when it was part of Yugoslavia. He was a junior weightlifting champion in his country.

At the time of his defection, he spoke no English. Finding his way to Calgary, he trained with Stu Hart and Newton Tattrie, with whom he formed the Mongols, a tag-team partnership in which Mr. Peruzovic was Bepo and Mr. Tattrie was Geeto. They briefly held the wrestling federation’s international tag-team championship in 1971.

Eventually, under Mr. Blassie’s tutelage, Mr. Peruzovic became Nikolai Volkoff, the Soviet scourge.

The end of the Cold War turned Mr. Peruzovic into a good guy when he teamed up with the uber-patriotic Hacksaw Jim Duggan in the 1990s. Mr. Peruzovic continued to wrestle, on and off, until last year.

In addition to his wife, the former Lynn Breidenbaugh, he leaves his daughters, Kirsten Peruzovic and Kara Lipinski; and his brothers, Ante and Tihomir.